1 killed, another hospitalized in shooting in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

At 4:19 p.m. the Parlier Police Department received a 911 call of shots fired near Parlier and Whitener avenues. An officer, who arrived shortly after, found two men injured on the sidewalk in front of El Rancho Market.

Authorities say the man in his 50s was deceased. EMS rushed a man in his early 30s to the hospital.

The two men are related to each other.

Witnesses say there was an altercation between three men, which lead to gunshots and the suspect fleeing the area.

Detectives say the victims were targeted, not gang-related.

Parlier Avenue is closed to traffic between Mendocino and Whitener. Whitener is closed between 2nd Street and Bulah. It will remain this way throughout the night Sunday.

Authorities are searching for the suspect. Anyone who wishes to share information, videos or photos related to this case is asked to contact Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215.