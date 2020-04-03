COVID-19 Information

1 killed and 1 injured by car in Visalia

VISALIA (KSEE/KGPE) – A car struck two people in Visalia, killing one person and injuring the other.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 Block of N. Bridge. They say the two people were in the road when they were struck. One person died at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital.

That person’s condition has not been released. Police also did not release any information on the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

