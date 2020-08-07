1 injured after driver runs stop sign early Friday morning in Fresno County

RIVERDALE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver has serious injuries after a crash early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Excelsior and Marks avenues near Riverdale.

The CHP said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed in the intersection with another vehicle.

One person was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

