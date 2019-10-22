1 hurt in shooting at Ridgway HS in Santa Rosa; suspect at large

Breaking News
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police are responding to a shooting at Ridgway High School Tuesday morning.

Right now the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Ridgway High School and Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

