1 dead, another injured in early morning motel fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person died and another was hospitalized following an early morning fire on Saturday at a motel in downtown Fresno.

Crews responded to the motel located at El Dorado and Broadway streets at around 2 a.m.

As firefighters were on their way, a second 911 call came in, saying that people were possibly trapped inside of the motel, officials say.

Crews located a man who was suffering from severe burns outside of the room where the fire started. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition is currently unknown.

Firefighters began searching the room after the man told them there was still someone stuck inside.

Crews entered the room and found a woman who had already passed away.

The woman was identified as 63-year-old Griselda Nunez.

The fire was contained where it started, but the room below it received some water damage as a result of firefighting efforts.

Officials say all residents were able to return to their units after the fire, except for the person who lives in the water-damaged apartment.