1-day-a-week outdoor water schedule begins in Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno will start its one-day-a-week outdoor water use schedule on Nov. 1 – and will remain in place through March.

Outdoor watering is considered watering areas such as lawns, gardens, pools, and other items requiring irrigation or hoses, officials say.

Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers 1,3,5,7,9 can water on Saturdays.

Residents with addresses ending in even numbers 0,2,4,6,8 can water on Sundays.

Outdoor water use is not allowed on weekdays or on any day between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Customers can call 311 if they have any questions.

