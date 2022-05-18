FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was arrested for the death of what officers say was a long-time friend, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the area of Gregory and Cromwell avenues for a victim of a shooting. Officers say they found 27-year-old Jason Vitug with a gunshot wound who later died at the scene.

27-year-old Jason Vitug (provided by the Fresno Police Department)

After talking to witnesses, detectives say all those involved were long-time friends. Investigators say they arrested 21-year-old Jacob King for the death of Jason Vitug.

According to detectives “King pulled out a gun and discharged the weapon with conscious disregard for human life. No argument or disagreement preceded this tragic loss of life.”

Investigators say they arrested King for the death of Jason Vitug; he was booked into the Fresno County Jail.