1.6 million Wonderful Halos mandarins donated in the Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Wonderful Company continues to make donations as 1.6 million Wonderful Halos mandarins will be donated to Central Valley schools, hospitals and food banks.

Kaitlyn Yates, the Senior Manager of Community Programming for Wonderful Company said, “The Wonderful Company is deeply ingrained in the Central Valley–it’s where thousands of our employees live and work. So by giving this donation to food banks, schools and hospitals throughout the Central Valley this past week, we’re able to help serve them and their communities.”

Chief administrative officer, Kym Dildine, of the Central California Food Bank says this donation is extra special because it’s retail quality, pre-bagged, which is important during COVID-19.

“This is tremendous–produce grown in the Valley for Valley families who are struggling during this critical time. So this donation was timely. The Wonderful Company has been a long standing partner of ours. They actually donate multiple trucks of product every single week,” said Dildine, who also says her family loves the fruit, as well.

“Halos are easy to peel, they’re a snack you can have in your hand, they’re grab and go and in a time like this when people just need something sweet in their lives,” said Yates.

More than 25,000, three-pound bags of Wonderful Halo mandarins went to the Central California Food Bank today.

