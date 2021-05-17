$1.3 million beautification project to kick off in the Tower District this week

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Tower District is getting a facelift with more than a million dollars in upgrades.

Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias announced Monday The Tower Beautification Project is moving forward

The neighborhood’s main thoroughfare, Olive Avenue, will soon become a construction zone as work begins to enhance the area’s curb appeal.

“We want to make sure that this place is thriving. That’s why we recognize that this neighborhood needs a lot of TLC and that’s what this project is about,” Soria said.

Roughly two months will be set aside for streetscaping Olive Avenue. It will first close the eastbound lane from Yosemite to Roosevelt, then switch to the westbound halfway through the project.

Marco Torralva of El Patio Restaurant said the inconvenience is worth it.

“We’re definitely expecting to slow down but, long term it’s very exciting stuff for the Tower District in general,” he said.

Soria said a 1.3 million dollar federal grant will be used to improve walkability and safety for pedestrians, repave the road, add more sidewalk space in key locations, repaint crosswalks and add ADA ramp installations. New lighting, art, and landscaping are also on the list of changes.

“This is a year of construction. Be patient. The roads that have not been touched in 40 years, the sidewalks that have not been fixed in 20 years, the underground infrastructure that’s 100 years old will finally get replaced and renewed and for that, we need the patients of our neighbors,” Arias said.

The councilmembers stressed the area will remain open for business and are asking the community to continue contributing to the area’s economy.

“The majority, if not all here in the Tower District are small businesses. I think it’s huge that people just continue to support local, whether it be outside of the Tower District or inside of it,” Torralva said.

Work is scheduled to begin this Wed May 19 and go through July 22.