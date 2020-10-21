$0 bail changes target gang violence, as police crackdown nets more than 100 arrests

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – There has been another move to curb Fresno’s deadly spike in gun violence. The Executive Committee of the Fresno County Superior Court approved changes to the Fresno County Emergency Bail schedule. Several weapons charges are no longer eligible for $0 bail and bail on others pertaining to gang involvement have been increased.

Police launched an ongoing gang operation two weeks ago. So far, 108 people have been arrested and 70 guns have been taken off the streets.

“I’m optimistic that we’re heading in the right direction,” Deputy Chief Mark Salazar said.

Salazar added that the jail has increased the number of beds dedicated to this gang operation.

Attorney David Mugridge said the changes in the bail will allow law enforcement to concentrate on the current surge of violence.

“So we don’t have to worry about this revolving door that they had talked about before and gang members knew that ‘Well they weren’t going to keep me in custody very long.’ Now we have the ability to not only arrest people that are serious offenders but we have the ability to keep them in custody,” he said.

In a statement District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said in part:

This is merely one step being undertaken to end the rampant gunfire, gang activity, and senseless bloodshed in our community.

Salazar said there’s still a long road ahead, but he believes things are headed in the right direction.

“The week prior to the gang operation, just the first two days of the week Monday and Tuesday we had ten shootings, the week of the gang operation the 5th and 6th we had seven shootings and so far this week, Monday and Tuesday we’ve had one shooting.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.