U.S. government using phone data to track pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — Governments and companies around the world have started using mobile phone data to keep track of patients infected with the coronavirus. The idea of warrantless surveillance of personal cell phones shouldn’t surprise Americans.

The NSA has a massive data center where it has been storing this information for longer than you might think.

In the aftermath of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, the national security apparatus kicked into overdrive. Intelligence agencies were authorized to take extraordinary steps to track international terrorists, so systems were developed to vacuum up billions of private communications around the world.

So where did all that data go? Most of it ended up in a humongous $1.5 bil facility built in Utah.

The Utah Data Center located in Bluffdale, Utah.

The capabilities of the data center are mind numbing, and of great concern to civil liberties advocates.

So what’s stored at the NSA data center? A mystery wire investigation answers this question.

