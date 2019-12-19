Breaking News
Suspect sought in central Fresno bank robbery, police say

‘Tic Tac’ UFO in pilot’s own words: The story that rocked the world

Mystery Wire
Posted: / Updated:

Former U.S. Navy Cmd. David Fravor. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE Two years ago this week, the New York Times dropped a bombshell with its front-page story about a secret Pentagon study of UFOs. The report included a dramatic UFO encounter that was captured on video — the “Tic Tac” incident. Here’s a preview of our Mystery Wire story:

One UFO video rocked the world. The Pentagon admits it released the footage and that the object is unidentified.

The so-called “Tic Tac” played cat and mouse with the U.S. Navy over two weeks in 2004. U.S. Navy Black Aces Cmdr. Dave Fravor engaged the unknown craft, chased it, got a closer look than anyone.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Fravor told us what it is, and what it isn’t.

“There were four of us,” Fravor recounts, discounting some other stories that have surfaced since the video came out. “We chased it … have no idea what they’re talking about.”

Our one-on-one interview, raw and unedited, plus Cmdr. Fravor’s first and only public appearance to discuss what might be the most important UFO encounter in history.

See the story exclusively on mysterywire.com.

FRAVOR’S ONE-ON-ONE WITH GEORGE KNAPP:
Pilot who saw ‘Tic Tac’ UFO: ‘Technology I saw could change the world’ — Part 1
Tic Tac UFO: Navy pilot who saw it tells what it was, and what it wasn’t — Part 2
Navy pilot on Tic Tac details: What was in the water? — Part 3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.