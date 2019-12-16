New York Times revealed UFO study, video two years ago today

MYSTERY WIRE Two years ago today, the New York Times posted a story on its website that is still reverberating through UFO circles and government agencies. The report revealed the existence of a program called AATIP — Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program — and it put the “Tic Tac” video into the public eye 13 years after an encounter with a UFO was captured during a military mission off the coast of Southern California.

