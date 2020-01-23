‘Missing 411’ author sheds light on mysterious disappearances

by: George Knapp

David Paulides talks about the circumstances surrounding a Nevada case he investigated. (KLAS-TV)

MYSTERY WIRE A career lawman has turned his forensic skills toward an enduring mystery that’s had deadly consequences all across North America.

Retired cop David Paulides has tracked thousands of missing persons cases, centered in America’s national parks and forests. He’s weeded out cases of animal attacks or human predators, and focused instead on very specific criteria that seem to defy explanation.

Often, the victims are children whose bodies are later found in seemingly impossible locations.

“Sometimes these kids that I write about are found, like a 2 or 3-year-old, are found 10-15 miles from the point they were last seen, or they’re found 5,000 feet higher in elevation than where they disappeared,” Paulides says. “And as a parent, you’ll know, my kid wasn’t going to make that distance in this amount of time or climb that elevation this period of time. So it doesn’t make sense.”

Paulides has written a series of books under the title, “Missing 411.” the books detail hundreds of these cases and locations.

Paulides shares several perplexing mysteries and investigations in a candid, unedited interview, available only on mysterywire.com.

The Interview

  1. Strange disappearances in national parks and forests: the ‘Missing 411’ phenomena
  2. Kidnapped children report strange encounters, found in ‘impossible’ locations
  3. Is someone using ‘chameleo’ technology to abduct victims?
  4. It feels like a harvest’ … what Native Americans know
  5. A government coverup? Where are the records on missing people?
  6. Aviator Steve Fossett, the Nevada Triangle, the public’s right to know
  7. A Nevada disappearance … what experts say about ‘Missing 411’ thesis

