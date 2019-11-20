ICBM silo in Arizona listed for sale for $395K

Mystery Wire
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s probably a bargain at $395,000, but the curb appeal is zero. You’ll have to look deeper to see the value.

If you’re interested in acquiring a retired Titan II missile complex offered by Zillow, consider it a fixer-upper.

The site is southeast of Phoenix, near the small town of Florence, Arizona. There’s stairway access, and a lot of rust according to recent descriptions. But at one time, there was a working elevator, a bedroom area and other interesting features in three distinct chambers.

For more, go to mysterywire.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com