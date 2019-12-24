George Noory is glad other media are finally covering the UFO issue

MYSTERY WIRE — For syndicated radio host George Noory, it’s long overdue.

Noory hosts the top rated late night talk show in North America, Coast to Coast AM, carried live on 650 stations, as well as via satellite and Internet worldwide. He says public interest in flying saucers and related phenomena has risen dramatically in the last few years. And it’s satisfying to see other media finally take the plunge.

“Years ago, the mainstream media would laugh at UFO stories. Politicians would scoff at UFO stories,” Noory says. “Now, it seems that it’s coming out into the forefront. It’s a little more acceptable. People aren’t laughing like they used to. They’re starting to be a little more serious, like, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe it is real. Maybe it is happening.’ “

In addition to his radio empire, Noory also hosts a television show, is found on multiple social media platforms, and often presides over large conferences.

He sat down with us to talk about where the investigation of the unknown might lead in the years ahead. It’s an exclusive chat with the king of late night radio. You can find it on mysterywire.com.