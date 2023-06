SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central Valley is made up of millions of people and is constantly changing.

CBS47’s Mederios Babb is sitting down with different valley Mayors each week to keep residents updated on their community.

This week Sanger Mayor Frank Gonzalez sat down to talk about the city overcoming the loss of an off-duty officer killed in a Fresno County crash, the Fruit Trail, and the city’s firework ordinance ahead of the 4th of July.