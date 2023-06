PARLIER, Calif. (KGPE)- The Central Valley is constantly changing and many communities are working overtime to keep up with the growth.

CBS47’s Mederios Babb sat down with Parlier Mayor Alma Beltran for this week’s Meeting with the Mayors.

The Mayor discussed community safety, road safety following the death of a 7th-grade student and plans for over $700,000 to recharge water basins in the city.

You can watch the interview with Mayor Alma Beltran in the video player above.