MERCED, CALIFORNIA. (KGPE)- The Golden State has been battered by a number of storms this year leading to flooding across the valley.

Merced was hit hard by the storms and is on the road to recovery.

For this week’s Meeting with the Mayors segment, Mederios Babb talked with Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto about the recovery efforts, upcoming events in the city, and how the community is supporting one another after a year of tragedy including the death of a 10-year-old boy at a trampoline park, and the kidnapping and murder of a family of four.