MENDOTA, Calif. (KGPE) – The Government shutdown is looming across the nation, and it could impact Central Valley workers if Congress doesn’t get a deal done.

For this week’s Meeting with the Mayors, Anchor Mederios Babb spoke with Mendota Mayor Victor Martinez about the impact on the local economy if a deal doesn’t get done on Capitol Hill, a new inclusive playground in town, and updates to a new water treatment plant as part of the largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility on the West Coast being built in Fresno County.

