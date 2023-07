MADERA, Calif. (KGPE)- Madera Mayor Santos Garcia joined Anchor Mederios Babb to talk about all things Madera for this week’s Meeting with the Mayors.

The mayor discussed the hospital crisis, millions of American Rescue Funds spent on the sewer infrastructure, and the future growth of the city.

The mayor also addressed how long it could take to get a hospital back up and running.

