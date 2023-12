LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — This week for Meeting with the Mayors CBS47’s Anchor Mederios Babb caught up with Los Banos Mayor Paul Llanez.

Llanez highlighted community volunteer projects improving local parks, the swearing-in of a new Chief, and a new Police Department.

Watch Meeting with the Mayor at noon, 4:00 p.m., and then on Friday mornings.