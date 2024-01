LINDSAY, Calif. (KGPE) – This week for Meeting with the Mayors, Anchor Mederios Babb sat down with Lindsay Mayor Hipolito Angel Cerros.

Mayor Cerros spoke about the ongoing city manager investigation, water storage, and revitalizing downtown. The mayor also announced his candidacy for State Assembly.

