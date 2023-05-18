FRESNO, Calif.- (KGPE) — Meeting with the Mayors, CBS47 Anchor Mederios Babb sat down Thursday with Kingsburg Mayor Vince Palomar to talk about everything Kingsburg.

The Kingsburg Swedish Festival will run from today until Saturday and includes a number of activities including pea soup and Swedish pancake super. There will also be a festival, parade, and a number of activities.

New this year is the five murals in Downtown Kingsburg. The murals celebrate the heritage of the city and were finished just in time for the festival.