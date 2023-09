KINGSBURG, Calif. (KGPE) — The Crayfish Festival is happening this week in Kingsburg.

For this week’s Meeting with the Mayors Anchor Mederios Babb sat down with Mayor Vince Palomar to talk about the festival and improvements to downtown including the Stone Plaza project.

Watch Meeting with the Mayors at noon and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and rerun on Friday mornings.