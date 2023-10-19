HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – This week for Meeting with the Mayors, CBS47 anchor Mederios Babb checked in with Hanford’s Mayor Travis Paden.

Hanford is getting ready for the spooky season: there are several holiday events coming up in the city including a Haunted House, and Trunk or Treat.

The Haunted House will run from October 27-29 at the Old Kings County Courthouse, which is located at 113 Court Street. Tickets to the event are $5. The Haunted House is open from 6-10 PM. On Sundays, younger age children are welcome from 2-4 pm.

The Trunk or Treat free event will be held from October 30 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Longfield Center at 560 South Douty Street.

The city is also looking for new chiefs of the Hanford Police Department and the Hanford Fire Department.

