FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – For this week’s Meeting with the Mayors, CBS47 anchor Mederios Babb sat down with Fresno’s Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer shared more on his trip to Germany to focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety, $293 million to improve Downtown Fresno, pinning Fresno’s 16th Fire Chief, plans to prevent future illegal medical labs in Fresno, and recovering have the Bitwise Bankruptcy.

