FOWLER, Calif. (KGPE) – This weekend there will be a Veterans Day Flag raising ceremony to honor and thank the veterans in the community for their service.

Fowler Mayor Daniel Parra joined Anchor Mederios Babb on CBS47 to talk about the upcoming events around town, a water tower rehabilitation project, and updates to the city’s police headquarters.

