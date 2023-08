FIREBAUGH, Calif. – (KGPE) For this weeks Meeting with the Mayors Anchor Mederios Babb spoke with Firebaugh’s Mayor Felipe Perez to talk about flooding concerns, the new fire and police stations, and the impact Josh Allen has had on the local economy.

Watch Meeting with the Mayors on Thursday at noon, rerun Thursdays at 4:00 p.m., and again on Friday Mornings.