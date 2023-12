EXETER, Calif. (KGPE) — This week Anchor Mederios Babb talked with Exeter Mayor Frankie Alves about upcoming events and issues around town.

On December 7th, 14th, and 21st the City Chamber of Commerce is holding Christmas Open houses. Businesses will be open and there will be several activities. Full information here:

The mayor also discussed the ongoing consolidation between Exeter and the city of Tooleville and a proposed plan for increased water safety.