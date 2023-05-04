CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Clovis’ Mayor Lynne Ashbeck took time to sit down with CBS47’s Mederios Babb as part of our Meeting with the Mayors series.

Mayor Ashbeck spoke about the economic impact of the Clovis Rodeo/Big Hat Days, concerns over the unhoused community and plans to deal with the growth of the city and affordable housing.

This Saturday will also be the 7th Annual Clovis Trail Fest from 8 am-12 pm. The event is free and open to the public. It goes from Old Town and Dry Creek Park to Railroad Park.

You can watch the interview in full in the video player above.