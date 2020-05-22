MedWatch Today: Two-Year Old Paints to Help Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

This is a time when everyone can lend a helping hand to those on the front lines battling the Coronavirus. A two-year old from Fresno is showing us paying it forward doesn’t have an age limit.

Welcome to Emmy Lovik’s paint studio. This little tyke has followed in her mother’s artistic footsteps – painting to express feelings.

Eryn Lovik is Emmy’s mother. She said, “Art has always been for me a form of self-expression, like every painting I’ve ever done has meaning behind it.”

Eryn is a professional painter and is thrilled her young daughter has taken up the hobby.

“When I saw she actually liked to paint, that was even more of a surprise, like a bonus that she was interested in it too,” stated Eryn.

But Emmy’s love for painting has transformed into something even more beautiful. Eryn said since the Coronavirus crisis hit, they’ve noticed family and close friends who work in the medical field become affected by the stress. That’s when Eryn decided to direct her daughter to paint images of hope.

She said, “I thought of like the three big symbols that we need right now which is peace, love and faith and I just made them and she did one… so then she wanted to make another one and then another one and I think that first day we made six or seven.”

When people started showing interest in Emmy’s paintings online, Eryn decided to sell them to help others in exchange for monetary donations. She’s giving the proceeds to Community Medical Centers.

“I was pleasantly surprised, within an hour, I think we hit 100 bucks and then I set a goal on the fundraiser. Three-hundred dollars, three-hundred bucks would be awesome, that’d be so cool. Surpassed that, five-hundred dollars by like three or four days, like holy cow okay let’s just keep going!” exclaimed Eryn.

Emmy, who will turn three this fall, has already raised more than $2,400 – money that will go towards helping healthcare workers during COVID-19.

Eryn continued, “I just think it’s so cool that this is our unique way of helping, it’s our unique way of being able to help them, because we can’t do what they do but we can do this and it brings them joy.”

Eryn said Emmy understands her paintings are helping people, but this little girl may not fully grasp today the magnitude of her act of kindness – a life lesson this mother hopes her young daughter carries on forever.

“And I hope she does this her whole life. I hope she, not just during a crisis, I hope she just not knows how she can help and how she can use her special gifts to help people her whole life,” ended Eryn.