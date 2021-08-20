MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Erika Laughnan

So many of our nurses at Community Health System are the most talented in the Valley. This week’s Healthcare Hero is a nurse who truly stands out, especially for her innovative ideas in caring for patients.

Erika Laughnan has been a registered nurse at Clovis Community Medical Center for more than five years. She was nominated as Registered Nurse of the Year in 2020 through the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley. She came up with the “Wound Project” – a treatment plan to help patients who had bed sores or pressure wounds.

Erika explained, “The Wound Project was basically, we saw a lot of patients who would come into the ER, come into the floors, get admitted, and they had pressure injuries… So I developed a treatment plan, along with the wound nurses and my educators… So anytime someone got admitted with a wound, we would automatically activate this treatment care set, and so we are treating our patients to the best of our ability all the time from start to finish.”

Erika was nominated for her Innovation in Professional Nursing.