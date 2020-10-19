MedWatch Today: Healthcare Hero, Biomedical Engineers

There are some frontline workers who are behind the scenes. The biomedical engineers at Community Medical Centers are responsible for the upkeep of all the clinical equipment, which helps to keep patients alive and well. We’re honoring the biomedical engineering team this week as our Healthcare Heroes.

The team comprises of 24 engineers, and they manage about 27,000 devices across Community’s four hospitals. They service and maintain the machines and devices, equipment like Alaris pumps, ultrasound machines, anesthesia machines and ventilators – just to name a few.

Since the Coronavirus crisis hit, the team added 3,000 more devices to ensure the hospital system was prepared for the surge of COVID-19 patients. The biomedical engineers are also the ones who have transformed operating rooms into intensive care unit rooms to keep up with the influx of COVID-19 positive patients.