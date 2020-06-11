MedWatch Today: Women Who Survived COVID-19 Named Healthcare Heroes

Our Healthcare Heroes this week are true survivors, women who have battled the Coronavirus and come out the other side to share their stories.

Regina Scarbon-Milton was released from Community Regional Medical Center after fighting COVID-19 for a month. Dozens of staff members gave her a standing ovation as she was discharged, and you can see it was an emotional moment for her. Regina warns people to take the virus seriously.

She said, “Take it serious, cause they not playing, this is no joke, and what I went through and came out, you know, that’s a blessing for me. That’s been a blessing because I thought I wasn’t gonna make it, but I made it.”

And Karen Parker-Bryant spent more than a month fighting COVID-19 at Clovis Community Medical Center. She was on a respirator and was able to get through the illness, in part, due to the trial medication Remdesivir. During her time in the hospital, she missed her 64th birthday, Easter, and Mother’s Day.

“The little things you really take for granted, they are not to be overlooked, you gotta be thankful for everything that you get, even if it’s just to inhale and exhale that’s a blessing, something to be thankful for,” said Parker-Bryant.

We applaud these two Healthcare Heroes for getting through this new illness, and we wish them well and continued health.