FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- The front entrance of the Teocalli Academy in downtown Fresno has a new look as of Sunday. Director and founder Julio Bustos Penaloza says he coordinated with Los Angeles artist Lalo Garcia to bring his traveling mural down to Fulton Street, in an effort to bring awareness to family separation at the border.

“These kids don’t have a voice. So, the artist and I wanted to be able to give these children a voice," Penaloza said.