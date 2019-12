FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - For the last five years Community Regional Medical Center's Dr. Jeffery Thomas has volunteered his time, thousands of miles away, at a birthing center in Armenia. As an OBGYN and the hospital's chief medical and quality officer, Dr. Thomas shares how it's not only benefited those in need of proper care, but also his own family.

"In an environment here in the United States, obviously there's regulations and rules and a lot of times when you're in an academic or observational environment--there's layers of residents, fellows or other students that are kind of in front of the lay person in the room, but there's really nobody like that in Armenia--it's just them often and me," said Dr. Thomas.

Traveling with his wife, Heidi to the Akhouryan Mother & Child Birthing Center in Armenia--Dr. Thomas, performs surgeries and delivers babies while Heidi assists in helping new moms in recovery. And this year, for the first time, their daughters, Mattie and Kate were able to join and get involved in the mission too.