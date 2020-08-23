MedWatch Today: Watch a Doctor Wear 7 Masks, Without Any Change to Oxygen or CO2 Levels

Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately there is a tremendous amount of misinformation circulating about masks, like it can lower your oxygen levels or cause carbon dioxide poisoning. But, as we’ll show you, those rumors are simply false.

Dr. Manav Sidhu is out to prove a point. The emergency medicine physician urges, wearing a mask is one of the most effective methods people can take to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We’ve got to work on this as a community. We have to work on this on an individual basis, on a family basis, a friend basis, and really put an end to COVID-19 as soon as possible,” said Dr. Sidhu.

Health myths about masks flood the Internet, with some people worried that masks will lower your oxygen levels or cause you to take in an excess of CO2.

The doctor continued, “We’re here today to show that that in fact is not true and the oxygen levels stay at appropriate levels for normal healthy individuals, as well as the CO2 levels don’t rise.”

Dr. Sidhu put on an experiment, applying not just one, but seven masks – just to prove he can breathe at a normal and healthy level, even when wearing the masks for a prolonged period of time.

“I’m going to put a pulse oximeter on my hand and the other thing is I’m going to hook up a capnographer to my nose and that will tell me the CO2 levels. The CO2 levels should be anywhere from 35 to 45 and the oxygen level should be anywhere above 92-percent,” said Dr. Sidhu.

When Dr. Sidhu had seven masks on, his carbon dioxide level was 38, while his oxygen level was at 98-percent.

He stated, “We’re really trying to show that one mask, a cloth mask, even if you wear it all day, is not going to hurt you and is not going to cause your oxygen levels to go down, or your CO2 levels to go up.”

The American Lung Association said masks are designed to be breathed through and there is no evidence that low oxygen levels occur. They add, there is absolutely no scientific evidence that wearing a mask weakens the immune system.

Dr. Sidhu understands masks can be a nuisance for some, but said it’s a great benefit for all.

“I work ten hour shifts and I wear an N95 as well as a surgical mask over the N95 throughout my shift in the ER and my numbers are exactly the same… We have to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and if that means some discomfort in wearing a mask then, so be it,” ended Dr. Sidhu.