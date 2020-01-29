MedWatch Today: Valley Woman Doesn’t Need Diabetes Medications After Bariatric Surgery

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – With diabetes running in JoAnn Verduzco’s family, she knew she had to get ahead of the disease. She made major changes to her lifestyle and was taking medications every day for more than two decades. But, after losing a loved one to the disease, JoAnn knew she had to do more.

“I knew I probably would have had it because it’s in my family — in my mom’s side and my dad’s side. So I knew it was in our genes and unfortunately I got it when I was pregnant,” JoAnn said.

JoAnn initially was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while pregnant with her first child. The disease subsided for four years until she became pregnant with her second child.

“Unfortunately, that time, it didn’t go away. So, at that point, I was diabetic. I was able to control my diabetes with just what I ate, but it got to a point where I couldn’t. I needed more help,” said JoAnn.

Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Amy Klar from Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital says, “Diabetes or type 2 Diabetes, in particular, is a chronic condition where the human body can’t process sugar properly–so either you don’t make enough insulin or have resistance to insulin. And this can ultimately affect every organ in your body. From your eyesight, to your skin, with healing wounds and your nerves–even the way that you can feel.”

JoAnn was put on two types of medications for diabetes–taking them for most of her adult life. Then, an unfortunate event gave her a wake up call.

“In 2014, my dad was suffering complications from diabetes–so it scared me and unfortunately he passed away because of those complications and I decided I needed to do something for it because at that point, 20 years being diabetic, I knew it wasn’t going to get any better.”

She tried a variety of different things to help her overcome diabetes, but nothing worked–then she sought guidance from the specialists at Fresno Heart & Surgical hospital and found hope through metabolic surgery.

“So, the really fascinating thing about metabolic surgery is that it can help put your diabetes into remission. So often this happens either the same day or the next day after surgery. There’s a lot of chemical and hormonal changes that happen with the surgery itself. And there’s actually different procedures that can do this,” explained Dr.Klar.

A couple of years after her father’s death to diabetes, JoAnn decided to have gastric bypass surgery and says this was the choice she needed to make to get her health under control.

“My lifestyle change is a lot better, I have so much more energy–basically what I do is monitor what I eat. I’m 50 years old now, and I’m living life like I should have when I was in my 20s and 30s. So, I made a really good choice.”

She was feeling 50 years young which included ending her 20-plus year relationship with diabetic medicines.

“You know what, honestly, I was surprised on how fast it helped me. Because I was a little scared when I told my doctor when I left the hospital and they told me not to take any of my medications. And I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’ve been on these medications for 20 years,’ and they told me nope, don’t take anymore, don’t take them.”

JoAnne stopped taking them and her blood tests were found to be normal–which, for her, meant she’s no longer considered diabetic. but, Dr. Klar says surgery is not a cure.

“So, we think of diabetes as something you have for life. So even though you’re off your medication, you still have the potential for diabetes, especially if you lose weight and you have weight regain in the future. So, we never really say that you’re cured of the diabetes, but we can help get your diabetes into remission. So, often after surgery, people aren’t on their medications, their insulin, or their oral medications and so that’s a pretty amazing thing that surgery can do.”

Surgery can help with diabetes and other conditions related to metabolic syndrome such as obesity and high blood pressure. And the metabolic and bariatric surgery program at Fresno Heart & Surgical hospital continues to provide life changing results.

“The only thing that I wanted to share that I think is more important to me, is don’t wait ‘til it’s too late. If you need help, get help. You have one life to live and you might as well live it to the fullest and don’t have any regrets,” JoAnn said.

To find out more and to see if you’re a candidate for the metabolic and bariatric surgery program, go to www.FresnoBariatrics.org.

