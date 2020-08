If you get a sprain or a minor fracture, it can be hard to know where to seek treatment. Do you go to an urgent care or an emergency room? There is now another option specifically tailored to meet this need.

University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis now offers orthopedic urgent care services – a convenient way for patients to receive specialized orthopedic care quickly.

Orthopedic trauma surgeon, Dr. Jason Davis, has the details.