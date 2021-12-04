MedWatch Today: Ulta Beauty Donates 10,000 Bags of Free Products to Community’s Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers have been stretched thin through the pandemic, and it’s important they are recognized and feel appreciated. Ulta Beauty recently donated beauty products – as a way to say ‘thank you’ to Community Health System’s employees for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Jen Hektoen is the director of the Ulta Beauty Fresno distribution center. She said, “Ulta Beauty really wanted to take the opportunity to recognize our unsung healthcare heroes for all that they do day in and day out.”

Jen said Ulta Beauty donated two semi-trailers full of beauty products – with self-care and relaxation in mind.

“There some lotion in there, there’s the water jugs that have three different kinds of lotion in there… lots of masks,” added Jen.

Katie Zenovich is the Senior Vice President for Development & External Affairs at Community Health System’s Office of Philanthropy. She stated, “They’ve [Ulta Beauty] provided enough, and this isn’t small stuff, these aren’t little samples, this is like good stuff that are all in gift bags, over ten-thousand gift bags, so every single one of our employees at Community, every single healthcare worker will receive one.”

Katie said this generous donation is a reflection of Ulta Beauty’s commitment to care for its community.

“Ulta has a distribution center here in Fresno, so they employ a lot of people in Fresno. And their families turn to Community Health System when they have a need for healthcare. So they want to support the healthcare workers,” continued Katie.

It’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and healthcare workers have been under immense stress.

Carla Milton is the Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Community Health System. She said, “You don’t think that the little orange bag full of product is meaningful. It in fact is, because it’s recognition.”

She said it’s donations like this that help remind healthcare workers that we are all in this fight against COVID-19 together.

“We are just so grateful that we have companies in our community who recognize all of the selfless hard work and dedication that our team members give back to the community, and for them to donate that much in product that we can then turn around and share with our employees is just wonderful,” exclaimed Carla.

This not the first time Ulta Beauty has donated fun goodies to Community Health System. They gave gift bags with beauty supplies to healthcare workers last year too, spreading joy one bag at a time.

“I want them to walk away knowing people realize what they do. People realize that they are truly healthcare heroes,” ended Jen.