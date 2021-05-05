MedWatch Today: Tips for Nurses to Manage their Mental Health

We think of nurses taking care of patients, but it’s important they also take time to care for themselves.

Working through the COVID-19 pandemic has brought up anxiety, fear, and other strong emotions for many healthcare workers. Sherry Knott is the Supervisor of Chaplain Services at Community Medical Centers. Her team ensures there is spiritual support for all patients, families and staff, and has worked with the nursing staff to help them manage their mental health.

Sherry said, “It’s amazing how they can maneuver through difficult situations with patients and take care of them and give them the best of care while they’re there in the hospital. We have seen the stress level for them is really high because not only are they caring for their patients but their own well being, and then with COVID, their well being and their families in addition to that… so they have been under a tremendous amount of stress.”

Sherry encourages nurses take a moment, even during their shifts to walk with or talk to a colleague to clear their minds.

“First thing is to breathe. Stop and take some breaths, take time for themselves. Self care has been the topic of our discussions,” ended Sherry.