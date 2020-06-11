MedWatch Today: The Option for Pregnant Women to See their Doctor Virtually

When a woman is pregnant, she will see her obstetrician-gynecologist many times for prenatal care. It can be time consuming, but it’s crucial for the wellbeing of baby and mom. The doctors at Central Valley Women’s Health Associates have found a new way to see their patients, virtually. They explain, it offers convenience for many, and during this Coronavirus crisis, it’s the perfect way to still provide care at a safe distance.

You’re looking at one of Melissa D’Oyley’s prenatal visits with her physician, Dr. Stewart Mason. You’ll see, they’re not in an exam room. In fact, Melissa isn’t even physically in front of Dr. Mason. This is a virtual visit, an option given to healthy pregnant patients, especially those who live in rural areas. It allows them to see their doctors in the comfort of their own home.

Melissa said, “I was pretty excited about it because you get to sit in a robe and have your coffee.”

Dr. Mason said they’ve been offering virtual visits since Fall 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

“What’s happening is people are used to being able to look on their phone and talk on their phone and feel very comfortable with that,” said Dr. Mason.

An expecting female will see her OBGYN anywhere between ten to 14 times during her pregnancy – that equates to a lot of office visits. Dr. Kelleen Bosch explains how convenient virtual appointments can be so patients don’t need to attend all visits in person.

She stated, “Patients that maybe live a little bit further away they don’t have to travel so far so they can limit that. Patients don’t have to leave work, they can do it from their office, and also for child care, I have three children of my own, so I know it’s sometimes difficult to get away and do what you need to do so patients can do their virtual visit just right from home, don’t have to worry about finding child care.”

So you may be asking, can a patient receive the same level of care through a computer screen?

Dr. Mason added, “Patients when they come in and they decide that they want to be a part of this program, they’re checked out, so we quiz them, show them how to use the instruments, the instruments are very straight forward.”

Melissa shows us, every patient is given a fetal doppler and a blood pressure cuff to take home. Once they log in and see their doctor during their appointment, they will listen for the baby’s heartbeat using the doppler and take their own blood pressure measurement.

“It’s all there for you, it’s super easy to use,” said Melissa.

The patient then shares the results with the doctor, and discusses from there.

Dr. Adanna Ikedilo said, “A lot of these visits that we’ve chosen are pretty much what we call educational visits, they’re the visits where it’s more of a conversation, talking about registration, future things to expect, pediatrician, weight gain in pregnancy, just more of an educational visit.”

Dr. Ikedilo said virtual visits are an option, but if a patient doesn’t want to participate, she can still see her doctor in person throughout the whole pregnancy.

“I think technology is always growing and expanding so, it was on the way anyways, and this just allows us to incorporate and grow the whole system faster,” stated Dr. Bosch.

Dr. Bosch, Dr. Ikedilo, and Dr. Mason all say their patients have responded positively to the virtual visit option. They said it’s been even more widely used now through the Coronavirus crisis, as many like Melissa prefer to stay home.

Melissa said, “I think in the beginning especially the first couple of weeks, and probably the first month that COVID hit, it just gave a different peace of mind.”

The doctors said they can also see non obstetric patients virtually as well. They say nothing replaces an in person visit, but if something can be discussed or shown through a camera, then the virtual visits are a great option.