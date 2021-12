FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is under arrest after a CHP officers say he was seen driving erratically, running multiple stop signs, and crashing into multiple vehicles in a Fresno intersection - before carjacking another car in an attempt to escape.

Patrol officers say they began following the suspect vehicle on Tuesday around 12:00 noon in the area of Clark Street and Clinton Avenue in Fresno. The suspect vehicle then crashed into vehicles in the intersection of McKinley and Blackstone avenues, disabling the suspect vehicle.