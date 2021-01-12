MedWatch Today: Terry’s House Special, The History of the House

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You may be wondering about the namesake for Terry’s House. Terry Richards was five-years old when he was seriously injured in a car accident. While he was in the hospital, his mother traveled nearly 80 miles a day, for five months, to be by her son’s side. Terry’s brother, Tom, played a major role in Terry’s house a reality, ten years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com