MedWatch Today: Terry’s House Special, Kinser Coelho 10-Year Update

Terry’s House is a home away from home for families of patients – patients who are fighting for their lives or receiving care across the street at Community Regional Medical Center.

The house opened it’s doors on January 11, 2011. We could not be more proud of those who helped build Terry’s House, and we thank all those who give, so Terry’s House can continue to be there for families day after day.

There are twenty rooms at Terry’s House, and more than 8,500 families have stayed there in the last ten years. The Coelho Family from Hanford was one of the first. Their son Kinser was in a serious car accident in 2012. Kinser had just graduated from high school and was on his way home from a friend’s house when he hit a wooden fence. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with severe damage to his jaw, face and brain. He was placed on life support. His parents, Courtney and Robbie didn’t want to leave their son’s side, and thankfully for them, they didn’t have to.

Terry’s House became a safe haven for them to go – to eat, sleep and recharge, as Kinser fought for his life at the hospital across the street.

“I never came back home until kinser came home in July,” said Courtney. “My husband and I were able to go to Terry’s House and at least sleep a little bit, and then we could be right back at the hospital and the nurses were awesome. As soon as the doctors were doing their rounds in the morning, they would call us right into our room in Terry’s House and tell us, ‘Okay, the doctors are almost here’, so that we could get back over there and hear their report or be there when they would try and wake him up.”

Terry’s House allowed the Coelho’s to focus on their son’s recovery. He was in a coma for 8 days, and on life support for the first four.

She continued, “I think it played a very big role because it allowed us, like I said, to get the rest that we needed. It allowed for all the support that we were needing.”

Kinser’s extended family and friends also had a place to visit at Terry’s House. With the large space at Terry’s House, Kinser was able to come and have his support system by his side.

Kinser commented, “I’m so grateful for it because I don’t think I would have recovered like I had if my parents and family and friends weren’t just five minutes across the street.”

Kinser credits Terry’s House for helping him regain his strength, both mentally and physically.

“People don’t understand like how beneficial and how helpful Terry’s House can be. And I hope no one has to use it for the same reasons my family did, but it is so helpful,” stated Kinser.

“It’s a jewel that I don’t think everyone understands, the hospital, as well as Terry’s House,” said Courtney.

Kinser has graduated from Cal Poly, and will soon become a pest control advisor. The 26-year-old and his family continue giving to Terry’s House, because of all the support it gave to them.

Kinser ended, “If it wasn’t for Terry’s House, then I wouldn’t be here where I’m at today.”

The Coelho's story of how Terry's House helped them through a traumatic time is just one of many. And many choose to give to Terry's House so services can continue for families everywhere.