MedWatch Today: Terry’s House Special, How Far Our Porch Light Reaches

Terry’s House is not only a wonderful asset for our local community, with families from the Central Valley often staying there. But, many from all over the state, country, and the world have found respite at Terry’s House.

In fact, more than 8,500 families from 34 countries and all 50 states have stayed at Terry’s House in the last ten years. The home’s porch light has reached thousands.

Terry’s house is more than just a place to stay. The house is a beacon of hope and support, meant to support people during a difficult and vulnerable time. Christa Atchley is the director of Terry’s House, and she gives us details on all that the beautiful home has to offer.