MedWatch Today: Terry’s House Special, How Far Our Porch Light Reaches

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terry’s House is not only a wonderful asset for our local community, with families from the Central Valley often staying there. But, many from all over the state, country, and the world have found respite at Terry’s House.

In fact, more than 8,500 families from 34 countries and all 50 states have stayed at Terry’s House in the last ten years. The home’s porch light has reached thousands.

Terry’s house is more than just a place to stay. The house is a beacon of hope and support, meant to support people during a difficult and vulnerable time. Christa Atchley is the director of Terry’s House, and she gives us details on all that the beautiful home has to offer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com