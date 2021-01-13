MedWatch Today: Terry’s House Special, Home for Hope and Healing

Having a sick loved one in the hospital can be stressful. The last thing you want to think about is where you’re going to stay at the end of the night or what you’re going to eat. That’s where Terry’s House steps in, so families who are going through a difficult time, have one less thing to worry about.

Ana Borba called Terry’s House her home for about a month in 2018, when her mother was being treated for cancer at Community Regional Medical Center.

“Terry’s house is a place that for me, was hope and healing. When we walked into Terry’s House, it was late at night. The warmth of the people that greeted us took us to our room, like you walked in and it was just beautiful and it was safe and they were just so so kind,” stated Ana.

Because outside of Terry’s House, the Porterville resident was dealing with a lot. Ana’s mother was admitted into Community Regional after doctors found a brain tumor and diagnosed her with a rare form of lymphoma.

Ana stated, “They treated my mom with grace and dignity and explained everything that was going on. The neuro surgeons came down the following day we were in biopsy and the journey began.”

It was going to be extremely difficult to travel an hour and a half to and from Porterville every day, and Ana wanted to be close to her mother.

“Coming back today, just makes me realize what a wonderful gift Terry’s House is for our families,” cried Ana.

She and her brother Frank stayed at Terry’s House and found it helped them in more ways than one.

Ana continued, “There had been some issues between me and my brother. We had had some difficult times prior to all this happening and we weren’t always on the best speaking terms… our family became a unit again, so it was a place that, it was home, it was like we became a family again.”

Ana said she was able to stay connected to the medical staff who were caring for her mother, and for that, she’s forever grateful.

“When I did need a break, or I needed to take a shower, I needed to lay down and rest, I mean I was five minutes away if something was gonna go wrong. All the nurses knew they could call Terry’s House and I could be back at my mom’s room within five minutes,” added Ana.

Though Ana’s mother passed from the cancer, Ana looks back at her time at Terry’s House with love and gratitude.

She ended, “That’s what Terry’s House is. It’s a place that doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. Once you’re in here, you’re all bonded. You’re like a family, you’re all going through probably some of the most difficult times in your life and there’s so much unknown, but when you’re here, there’s a sense of peace.”