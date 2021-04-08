MedWatch Today: Surprising Dr. Rais Vohra as a Healthcare Hero

In March 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Fresno County. Since then, this doctor has been there to consistently provide leadership, knowledge, and open communication for all of us, as we continue battling this pandemic together.

Dr. Rais Vohra is the Interim Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health and is an emergency medicine physician at Community Regional Medical Center. He thought he was joining MedWatch Today host Connie Tran to discuss vaccines. But little did he know, we were really there to honor him as a Healthcare Hero.

We showed him a surprise video featuring local medical leaders who wanted to show their gratitude to Dr. Vohra on his excellent leadership through this global pandemic.