MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Proper Baby Car Seat Strap Placement

Traveling with your baby in a car starts the minute you leave the hospital. We want you and your little one to “Stay Safe” while you’re driving.

Here’s Eliana Troncale, the injury prevention specialist at Community Regional Medical Center with what you need to know to buckle up your baby.

“Whether you’re a new parent, experienced parent, grandparent or babysitter, knowing a little bit about your child’s car seat is very important. Here we have an infant carrier. Which is the beginning car seat for a lot of babies. It’s very important that you put your child in properly, making sure that the chest clip is at the armpit level and that the harness is pulled nice and tight. So, here we have a convertible car seat that’s being used rear facing. In California, the law actually is a child has to go rear-facing until they are two years old or 40 pounds or 40-inches. When you put your child in the car seat, it’s very important that you restrain them properly. So, you’re going to make sure that the buckle is at the armpit level, not at the stomach and that you pull the harness tight and you do the pinch test, which means you shouldn’t be able to pinch any of the harness, it should be nice and tight. And here we have a convertible car seat that’s being used in the forward facing position. Again, it’s very important to make sure that the harness straps are used properly and that the car seat is installed properly in the car. And forward facing is for kids that are two years older or 40 pounds or 40 inches. And remember that your car seats are going to change and grow just like your kids do. So, be educated and know about what your car seats requirements are and know what the state laws are so that you can make sure that your kids are safe whenever they’re in the car.”